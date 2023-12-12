The merger between Orange and MásMóvil has become one of the main soap operas in the world of telecommunications, with Brussels involved as a regulatory body and on whom it ultimately depends on giving the green light to this agreement. With the sale of assets to Digiit seems that this merger is much closer to being a reality.

With this movement, already put in writing and signed by all parties, the ball is once again in the court of the European Commissionwhich should give a final response within 50 days.

Digi keeps the remedies

At the end of last November we reported a preliminary agreement between Digi and Orange-MásMóvil so that the Romanian telecom company would become the remedy taker and fish assets in the merger of oranges and yellows. Specifically, it has been agreed transfer of 60 MHz of spectrum radio and a pact for preferential use of the mobile network, according to The Objective sources.

Those of Marius Varzaru thus obtain a spectrum transfer agreement corresponding to MásMóvil in Spain and the acquisition of spectrum licenses for the private use of the public radio domain related to certain sets of frequency blocks.

As of the entry into force of the agreement, Digi Spain will have 20 MHz in the 1,800 MHz band, 20 MHz in the 2,100 MHz band and 20 MHz in the 3,500 MHz band. The estimate of the operation is 120 million euros (plus another 20 million euros in variables). All these movements, subject to the agreement between Orange and MásMóvil coming to fruition and merging, will lay the foundations for Digi’s new mobile network in Spain and the first step to be able to use its own infrastructure and not have to depend on Movistar , as is the case at the date of publication of this news.

Merger news in 50 days

With this agreement and the sending of the documentation regarding it, Orange and MásMóvil take a giant step in the idea of ​​merging and begin operating jointly in the first quarter of 2024.

Now it is time again for Brussels to make its move. With the sale of these remedies, oranges and yellows they manage to overcome the main obstacle that the European Commission had to authorize the merger and prevent the resulting operator, whose name is still uncertain, which will be the first in number of clients, from taking a position that was too dominant that could be considered close to a monopoly or at least not favoring competition.

Specifically, the European Commission will now have 50 business days to make a statement about the agreement. This entire period would not have to be exhausted, although a final resolution is not expected before a month or even two. In this way, this new timer will begin in the coming days, which will cause the European body to now proceed to consult the other market players to evaluate its impact on the Spanish operators.