Orange and MásMóvil finally close their agreement with Digi. It reflects the remedies or conditions linked to the consequences for competition that the future merger between the first two groups will have.

In April, the European Commission began a second evaluation phase to put on the table those conditions necessary to prevent the minority supply in Spain from being reduced. The main beneficiary would be Digi, which since October had the support of the Commission to obtain the merger remedies.

The pre-agreement between MásMóvil and Orange to create the Joint Venture put on the table what conditions would be imposed to avoid possible price increases and poorer quality of services due to a reduction in competition in the sector. Digi was the most popular name to obtain these remedies, with the Romanian operator itself confirming in a statement the concessions that the two giants will have to implement.

The three actors have reached a final agreement in which they impose themselves two types of conditions. The first aspect includes a wholesale agreement so that Digi can use the Orange mobile network with preferential conditions.

The second has to do with the acquisition of radio frequencies by Digi, and from which Orange and MásMóvil must be separated. The latter is due to the fact that, after the merger, both will act as a single operator, and the number of radio frequencies of both operators separately exceeds the maximum limit for one operator.

Digi will buy 60 MHz spread across the 3.5 GHz, 2,100 MHz and 1,800 MHz bands, 20 MHz in each of these three bands. At the moment, Digi uses the Movistar network, but these remedies do not force it to transfer its users to the Orange network. The operator can decide whether or not to execute this agreement with the network frequencies, and these will not arrive effectively until September 2025.

The question remains on the table as to what will happen to Digi’s network after this date, with sources in the sector pointing out that it is most likely that agreements will be renegotiated with its main suppliers rather than a reconstruction from scratch with new towers and radio equipment. .

