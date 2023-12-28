Tesla has presented Optimus Gen 2, the second generation of its butler robot, which aspires to be installed in every home, in the same way that Bill Gates intended to install a PC in every home, 50 years ago. The founder of Microsoft achieved it. Will Elon Musk's dream also come true?

Since Tesla presented its Optimus robot in 2021, it must be recognized that the advances have been impressive. Optimus Gen 2 presents very important improvements in the mobility and gestures of the robot, which make him more human than ever. You can see it in the opening video of the news.

It can be said that Tesla has revamped Optimus from head to toe, literally. The improvements are evident, but he still needs to become that indispensable butler who helps with housework, as Elon Musk wants.

The improvements of Tesla Optimus Gen 2

Starting with the feet, Optimus Gen 2 boasts ankles that generate more natural foot movement. The robot weighs 10 kilos less, and is capable of walking 30% faster.

It still feels a little stiff, but its ride is much more natural and efficient than its predecessors, as you can see in the video.

Tesla

We can see the main improvements from the waist up. He new mobile neck It allows Optimus to move his head in the X and Y axes, allowing him to “see” the person he is talking to, say yes and no, and other very natural movements.

Where Optimus Gen 2 does seem to match the competition is in the hands. All fingers have complete joints, and they also have brand new fingertip sensorswhich allow the robot to know the force it applies to the objects it picks up.

An artificial intelligence determines the force to be applied, depending on the object. In the video we see how he is able to pick up a fresh egg, pass it from one hand to the other and place it in the egg cup without breaking it.

The improvements to Tesla's Optimus Gen 2 butler robot are very notable, in aspects such as mobility, hand skills and gestures. It is evolving at a good pace, although it seems that it still has a long way to go before it becomes really useful at home.