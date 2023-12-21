Suara.com – Presidential candidate Anies Baswedan is optimistic that the strength of the “machine” of the Anies-Muhaimin Winning National Team or AMIN National Team will be more solid to fight in the 2024 presidential election.

The former chancellor of Paramadina University is confident that with lots of support from partisans, volunteers and the community, the effectiveness and efficiency of the AMIN National Team's performance will be increasingly well coordinated.

“I want to express my gratitude and pride that the national team is consolidating, tidying up its ranks, and involving so much partisan support to meet the struggle in the next two months,” said Anies after attending the AMIN National Team Consolidation Meeting in Jakarta, Thursday.

With today's agenda, the former governor of DKI Jakarta wants to ensure that all existing resources can coordinate well.

He explained that the struggle shown by the national team, volunteers and the community was proof of the solidity of all elements to welcome better change for Indonesia.

“The spirit of struggle which is self-reliant, self-motivated and self-financing, these are all very valuable in this struggle,” said Anies.

He also appreciated the struggle of the AMIN National Team Captain, Muhammad Syaugi, and all parties who had worked hard to voice ideas for change for a just and prosperous Indonesia in the future.

He is optimistic that the “ship” of struggle or the AMIN National Team will be able to sail to its destination and be able to pass the first round of the presidential election.

The Indonesian General Election Commission (KPU) has appointed three presidential and vice presidential candidate pairs as participants in the 2024 presidential election, namely Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar with serial number 1, Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka serial number 2, and Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD serial number 3.

The campaign period has also been scheduled from 28 November 2023 to 10 February 2024, then the voting schedule is on 14 February 2024. (Antara)