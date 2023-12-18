Suara.com – The Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar (AMIN) South Sumatra Regional Winning Team (TPD), Fauzi Amro, believes there will be a migration of support from Prabowo supporters to presidential candidate pair number 01, Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar in the 2024 presidential election.

Fauzi admitted that he had conducted several surveys.

“We believe that there is a migration of Pak Prabowo's supporters to Pak Anies,” said Fauzi to journalists at Silampari Airport, Lubuk Linggau, Monday (18/12/2023).

Fauzi's optimism was added to by support from several parties including NasDem, Prosperous Justice Party, National Awakening Party, Umat Party.

Apart from that, Fauzi saw Anies' performance as very convincing in the first debate on December 12.

“Actually, the debate is a battle of ideas and I see objectively that Mr. Anies is extraordinary, not because we are his supporters, but several surveys conducted by the media and several surveys say that Mr. Aniea is extraordinary,” he said.

Fauzi further explained that from the results of the 2019 presidential election, Prabowo managed to win 60 percent and Jokowi 40 percent.

“We are still optimistic that the AMIN pair will get 60 percent of the vote in South Sumatra,” he said.

Anies today visited Lubuk Linggau in a series of campaigns. Fauzi explained, specifically in this area there are almost 600 thousand permanent voter lists (DPT) or almost half of the DPT votes for the city of Palembang.

“We hope that Mr. Anies' vote will be maximized, including in Lubuk Linggau and Muratara,” he said.

Anies voters, said Fauzi, numbered 7 million spread across 17 city districts in South Sumatra.