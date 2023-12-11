loading…

Palestinian Ambassador to the UK Husam Zomlot. Photo/facebook

ISTANBUL – Palestinian Ambassador to the UK Husam Zomlot said Israel’s oppression in his country did not start on October 7 2023 but 106 years ago.

Speaking to Anadolu at the seventh TRT World Forum in Istanbul on Saturday (9/12/2023), Zomlot said, “It all started when the British promised our land to others without consulting us and turned us, the Palestinian people, into a non-Jewish minority .”

“The Palestinian people’s quest for freedom and justice must now be recognized. “We need to address issues of human rights, national rights, as well as international consensus and law,” stressed Zomlot.

“What Israel understands is military solutions, violence, intimidation of civilians, and putting pressure on civilian communities,” explained Zomlot.

He noted Israel’s ability to commit all these atrocities was only possible by dehumanizing Palestinians.

“You must have heard it. Israeli ministers call us ‘human-like animals’. “Because you cannot kill ordinary people in this way, you have to dehumanize them,” he stressed.

Zomlot, who received attention with his statements and appearances on various Western television channels such as CNN and the BBC, strongly criticized Israel’s efforts to portray himself as a victim.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following cross-border attacks by Hamas in October.

Israel’s barbaric attacks killed more than 18,000 Palestinians and injured more than 48,780 others, according to health authorities in the Palestinian enclave. Most of the victims in the Gaza Strip are women and children.

Israel’s death toll in Hamas attacks reached 1,200, according to official figures.

(she)