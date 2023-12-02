loading…

Zimbabwe’s ruling party politician, Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, condemned the massacre of Palestinians in Gaza by Israel. He said that Israel was the colonialist who was playing victim. Photo/REUTERS

HARARE – The ruling party in the Republic of Zimbabwe, ZANU-PF, strongly condemns the massacre of Palestinians in Gaza by the occupying military Israel.

The party said the Zionist regime was trying to deceive the world by playing victims, using the pretext of self-defense to massacre the colonized.

Secretary for external relations of the ZANU-PF politburo and former foreign minister of Zimbabwe, Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, said that the Republic of Zimbabwe will continue its efforts to support the Palestinian people without hesitation in their legitimate struggle against the Israeli occupation.

“Is there any higher level of terrorism than occupying people, countries, their resources and wealth? If you oppose the occupation, you are labeled a terrorist. And the invaders try to deceive the world that they are victims. “The Palestinian people have the right to resist the occupation,” said Mumbengegwi in his speech, as quoted by Middle East Monitor, Sunday (3/12/2023).

Furthermore, Mumbengegwi criticized the Israeli occupation by saying that the Zionist regime wanted to raze every building in Palestine to the ground.

“They don’t want to give food, water, medicine or anything else to millions of Palestinians. They continue to bombard hospitals and schools without apologizing. “Not because of a mistake but because of intention,” he stressed.

“International law does not allow this, but Israel can do this because Western countries allow it. No Western country is ready to declare that this is a war against humanity. They are silent. Even in their own country, they held meetings protesting why their government was silent and supporting the murderers.”

Mumbengegwi stressed that the Western world should be ashamed of what they have done, adding: “We are seeing bombings that have never been done even in World War II. Hiroshima and Nagasaki did not reach the intensity of destruction that is happening to Palestine today. We will continue to stand beside Palestine.”

Meanwhile, the Ambassador of the State of Palestine to the Republic of Zimbabwe, Tamer Al-Massri, said that Israel had committed crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip that had never happened in recent history and surpassed the atrocities of World War II because it was guaranteed protection thanks to the support of the United States.

