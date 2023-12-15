The Chongqing court has supported OPPO's request to establish global fees related to the use of Nokia's 5G patents. Both companies have been engaged in a legal battle that ended up leading to OPPo's cessation of activity in countries such as France and Germany.

The First People's Court ruled this Thursday in favor of OPPO, determining that royalties would be established by the court itself and thus partially ending the patent war between both companies.

A cross-licensing agreement first for the use of patents related to 4G and, later, 5G technology, led to a legal dispute between OPPO and Nokia. The Finnish company established a rate that the Chinese manufacturer considered abusive, a disagreement that ended up in court. This meant the temporary interruption of OPPO sales in countries such as Germany or France, leaving the possibility of it spreading to more countries up in the air.

From Nokia they sent Xataka a clear position: the German courts determined that OPPO used Nokia patents and “sold them illegally without a license.”

Court rules Nokia must charge licensing fees of $1,151 per 5G phone, including in Europe. Currently, the figure is more than double ($3.24 per 5G phone), according to Nokia itself.

“Courts outside China have confirmed that Oppo is breaching its commitments as a user of Nokia technology on open standards… We remain confident in our position in the overall dispute and hope to resolve the matter soon.” Nokia.

The legal battle, however, is not settled. Nokia maintains that its complaint is lawful, and will appeal the court's decision. The Chinese court is, so far, the only one that has ruled in favor of OPPO. Outside his native country, the ruling in the trials has been the opposite.

Likewise, although the court has determined licensing fees for developed markets, the ruling is limited only to the Chinese jurisdiction. The German court ruled in favor of Nokia alleging that OPPO was infringing patents, in France operations were ceased (despite the court ruling in its favor), and in countries like India it was determined that OPPO had to pay 23% license fees. local Nokia sales in your territory.

Image | Xataka

In Xataka | The new Nokia mobile is the mirror where others should look: easy repair of screen, battery and charging port