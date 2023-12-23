Christopher Nolan's latest film will return to theaters in a unique format.

Although he Barbieheimmer This summer ended with a clear winner, The film starring Margot Robbie crossed the barrier of one billion dollars in revenue, Nolan is not giving up and wants to start 2024 by climbing new positions in the film ranking since Oppenheimer is going to return to theaters in January.

This has been announced by the account of IMAX in the United States through his Twitter: “Oppenheimer will return to 70mm IMAX theaters. You will be able to experience Nolan's new masterpiece in selected IMAX theaters starting January 12. It is not yet known if the film will also return to theaters in Spain on the same dates.

Although Barbie surpassed $1.4 billion in revenue worldwide, Oppenheimer was practically nowhere near crossing this barrier, Well, according to the latest data collected, it reached 952 million dollars worldwide. Which could increase with its theatrical re-release in 2024.

In fact, of the total amount earned by Nolan's film, more than 183 million dollars were raised exclusively in IMAXas reported by Collider, and theaters with this format in the United States have claimed to have seen their income increase by 50% just due to the success of the film starring Cillian Murphy.

A new taste for 70mm IMAX screens

But Oppenheimer has not only managed to increase revenue from IMAX screens, but has created a kind of new need for this format and, in fact, the next Dune movie directed by Denis Villeneuve will also be able to be seen in 70mm IMAX.

“The IMAX format makes images come to life. From resolution and color to overall sharpness and quality, there is nothing compared to using IMAX cameras. The IMAX film format is the gold of cinematographic quality,” the director of Oppenheimer said in an interview.