The race to develop its own chatbot has played a trick on ByteDance, the Chinese tech giant behind TikTok. In its efforts not to be left behind in the battle of artificial intelligence, the Asian company has decided to use OpenAI technology in a way that violates the conditions of service established by Sam Altman's team. The news was reported in the last few hours by The Verge and has already had consequences: OpenAI has announced that it will suspend the ByteDance account while it investigates the scope of what happened.

It is the umpteenth chapter in the race unleashed by AI.

Skip the fine print. That is roughly what ByteDance has done. At least according to the data revealed by Alex Heath in The Verge, who has published an exhaustive article in which he explains how the Chinese company behind TikTok has been secretly using OpenAI technology to develop its own LLM language model, acronym in English. of Large Language Model. The objective of the Asian company: not to be left behind in an area, that of artificial intelligence, in which ByteDance once shone thanks to the TikTok feed.

If ByteDance's move has generated controversy, it is because it would violate the conditions of service set by OpenAI for the use of its technology. The firm led by Sam Altman and creator of ChatGPT establishes that the results of its models cannot be used “to develop AI models that compete” with its own products and services. The Verge goes even further and clarifies that ByteDance accessed OpenAI through Microsoft, which applies the same policy.

What does the OpenAI policy say? The company details on its website the conditions of use that apply to both individuals and companies and in the latter case its second point, dedicated to the restrictions of use, is very clear: OpenAI does not consent to “using Output to develop any AI model that compete with our products and services. Nor does it authorize “any method of extracting data from the Services other than those permitted through the APIs.”

Not allowed… and aware. Heath claims to have accessed internal ByteDance documents that show that the company has relied on the OpenAI API to develop its own LLM codenamed 'Project Seed' during almost all development phases of its founding model, which It also includes the training stages and the subsequent evaluation of the model. Not only that. Heath says he's seen conversations on Lark, ByteDance's internal platform, about masking testing with data handling.

“As one person with first-hand knowledge of the situation explained: 'They say they want to make sure everything is legal, but they really don't want to get caught,'” explains the editor from The Verge on their X profile.

When Doubao, ByteDance's chatbot, finally got approval from regulators for use in China, TikTok's parent company reportedly ordered its employees to stop using the API in 'Project Seed', although this reversal did not occur. It was complete. Always according to the information handled by The Verge, the company continued to use the API to assess the performance of the chatbot.









OpenAI's response. The reaction from Altman's team has not been long in coming. A few hours ago the company, which has just faced a complex leadership crisis, issued a note in which it reported its decision to suspend ByteDance's account due to the use it had given to GPT during the training of its own AI model. “All API clients must comply with usage policies to ensure that our technology is used for good,” clarifies OpenAI, which has decided to make a move: “Although ByteDance's use of our API was minimal, we have suspended its account while we continue to investigate.”

The American company goes even a step further and warns that it will investigate what happened and what its scope has been, information that will also allow it to demand a response: “If we discover that use does not comply with these policies, we will ask you to carry out the necessary changes or we will cancel your account.”

ByteDance denies irregularities. The Chinese company has also spoken out. Speaking to Business Insider, ByteDance denied any wrongdoing and insists that it has a license to use OpenAI technology: “ByteDance is licensed by Microsoft to use the GPT APIs.” The company acknowledges having used GPT to “promote products and functions in markets outside of China”, but emphasizes that it used its own development model to promote Doubao, a tool available only in China.

The ByteDance controversy arises at a key moment, with Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Meta or X advancing their own paths in the field of AI. Just days ago the South China Morning Post (SCMP) newspaper published that the Chinese company has launched itself into the generative AI race and is working on a tool for creating chatbots, a “development platform” that according to the newspaper's sources Hong Kong plans to launch as a public beta version before 2024.

Cover image: ByteDance

Via: The Verge

In Xataka: The unstoppable ByteDance has tripped over a too big rock: video games