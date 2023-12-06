We have good news for all those who were waiting for news about Open Roads, since it has just been confirmed that the game will arrive at the beginning of next year on Xbox, PlayStation and PC. If that wasn’t enough, those in charge confirmed that a version for Nintendo Switch is also in development.

The game will arrive in February on consoles and PC

If you had not heard about this proposal, let us tell you that it is responsible for the teams at Annapurna Interactive and Fullbright, who want to offer an adventure with a unique artistic style.

Now, it has just been confirmed that the game will arrive in February 2024 and its developers wanted to show a new trailer that shows what it will offer, so you better take a look at it.

Here we leave it for you:

As you can see, the game introduces you to Tess Devine and her mother, Opal, who embark on a journey to explore a series of long-abandoned family properties and unearth the past in search of the secrets each place holds.

It is worth mentioning that you will experience a road trip with different conversations and playing with the car radio before reaching each destination, all with an innovative art style that combines detailed first-person environments and hand-animated characters.

In addition, the installment will have an engaging interactive dialogue system to advance the narrative, exposing the characters’ flaws, secrets and buried truths of the family.

Open Roads will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, via Steam, in February 2024.

