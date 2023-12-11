A simple gesture like closing shop doors can make a big difference in terms of energy saving and the fight against pollution and the climate crisis.

Keeping doors closed, in fact, contributes to avoid the dispersion of hot or cold air, depending on the season, from inside the shops to outside. This is particularly significant in environments where it is necessary to maintain a controlled temperature, such as in shops with heating or air conditioning systems.

With the doors open, obviously, the air we heat or cool consumes precious energy it disperses outside, while currents enter – cold or hot – which contrast with the temperature set on the thermostat (often excessively high or low), resulting in the useless waste of further energy.

Closing the doors is, in short, a extremely simple but significant contribution to reduce waste energyand with it pollution not emissions of climate-altering gases caused to generate it when clean sources are not used.

These aspects are added to more obvious and immediate advantages, such as lower bills and, thanks to a stable temperature, a more comfortable environment for customers and those who work in stores.

The shopkeepers’ no

Despite such important benefits linked to such an easy and common gesture, there are still many shops that are stubborn on this point, and they really don’t want to know about leaving the doors closed.

According to many shopkeepers and representatives of trade associations, in fact, the closed door at the entrance would discourage customers from entering the store. Those who manage small businesses then complain about excessive expenses to install sliding doors or air curtains, which would make access to shops easier.

Obviously these are understandable reasons, but the climate crisis is advancing and its effects are already clearly visible even in our country, which pays a high price for them in terms cheap, landscapingand unfortunately also of human lives.

And in this scenario, frankly, the effort of opening a door to go shopping turns out to be very little: It is more urgent than ever to do everything we can, and fight for ensure a future to us, to our territory, to our children.

What does the law say?

Little or nothing.

In some areas the local authorities they introduced specific rules or regulations to promote sustainability and energy efficiency also through closing doors in shops. This is the case, for example, of cities like Milano e Firenze. Even here, however, in most cases the doors remain open: a walk in the center is enough to see this.

At the national levelhowever, the adoption of sustainable practices like these is encouraged but – at least for the moment – it is not made mandatory. The hope is that this will happen soon, and that the rules on which our future depends will be enforced.