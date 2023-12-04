The pit bull that every sports car is secretly afraid of; the Tesla Model 3 Performance. Because although an electric sedan, it can leave most of the automotive landscape behind on the track in the right hands. Now that the Model 3 has received a facelift, the Performance version with the northern sun has disappeared. That does not seem to be a coincidence, because Tesla is reportedly working on a serious update for the powerhouse. And that update would – fortunately – not only revolve around performance.

More performance… but also more braking

It is an open secret that the Model 3 Performance can go extremely fast, but that the suspension and brakes leave much to be desired on the track. Tesla is also said to now realize that owners expect more from it during track days. Which makes it appear that the refreshed variant will receive more extensive changes to suspension, brakes and chassis. It is currently unclear whether the power of 534 hp and 660 Nm will be increased after the facelift. Although you are talking about Tesla here of course.

Even worse, there is a rumor going around that a Tesla Model 3 Plaid will also be launched. Although it’s best to take that rumor with a grain of salt. The Model 3 Performance is already planned for the first half of 2024. Which instantly gives us an excuse to get behind the wheel of a Model 3. It’s a dog shop, our job.