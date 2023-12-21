The new Opel Astra Electric It is also on sale with the engine 100% electricavailable on 5 door sedan and on the station wagon bodywork Sports Tourer. From spring 2023 the Astra can be purchased with petrol or diesel heat engine, plug-in hybrid and electric. The latter can count on an autonomy of over 400 km according to initial data WLTP arrives at 416 km on a single charge.

New electric Opel Astra

The new Opel Astra Electric and Opel Astra Sports Tourer Electric are powered by an electric motor 115 kW/156 CV e 270 Nm of maximum torque.

Opel Astra Electric tests how the electric goes on the road VIDEO

While many other electric cars are limited to 150 km/h or 160 km/h, the new Opel Astra Electric has a top speed of 170 km/h. Based on your driving preferences you can choose between three modes: Eco, Normal and Sport.

Battery and autonomy

Energy is stored in the 54 kWh lithium ion battery, which is positioned under the floor. The 102 that of the battery are housed in 17 moduli and allow the new Opel Astra Electric to travel up to 416 km according to the WLTP cycle.























The Opel Astra Electric sedan is a Sport Tourer

The engineers worked with great attention to the efficiency of the architecture and were able to guarantee good autonomy while maintaining compact dimensions of the battery, which is positioned under the floorfreeing up space in the passenger compartment.

The trunk offers 352 liters of capacitywhich increases to 1,268 liters with the seats folded down. This battery position improves stability and enables a sporty riding position. There torsional stiffness it increased by 31% compared to other versions of the Astra. The new Opel Astra Electric consumes only 12.7 kWh of electricity per 100 km (14.9 kWh driving as prescribed in the WLTP cycle).

Opel Astra Electric Sport Tourer has a range of 416 km

The battery of the Opel Astra Electric can be charged to approximately 80%. 30 minutes at a station 100 kW direct current fast charging. Furthermore, the electric Opel Astra is equipped as standard with the 11 kW three-phase on-board charger to be connected to the home wallbox.

Sporty electric Opel Astra outside and inside

The electric Opel Astra does not give up the sportiness of the thermal version. At the front the super sports front bumper stands out, present in any trim level, while in the side view you can admire the 18-inch wheels as standard with diamond cut or completely black finish.

Inside there are active ergonomic sports seats, available as an option Alcantara and certified by the independent posture experts of AGR.

Opel Astra Electric Sport Tourer frontale

On the dashboard the Pure Panelthe fully digital driving seat with i two large 10-inch widescreens.

On the display you can view all the main functions such as charge level of battery or autonomy, while important settings such as those of air conditioning they can still be easily adjusted by pressing a button.

Astra electric infotainment

Il cockpit Pure Panel of the Opel Astra Electric is completely digital. Thanks to the platform Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit integrated by Qualcomm Technologiesthe car's infotainment systems benefit from improved graphics and multimedia functions.

The intuitive human-machine interface, with two large display widescreen da 10 pollicidisplays all the main information, such as battery charge level and autonomy.

Pure Panel dashboard passenger compartment Opel Astra Electric

Advanced settings, such as climate control, can be easily adjusted with a simple touch. The great Head-Up Display E-HUD and the natural voice recognition system allow the driver to keep his eyes on the road and traffic.

ADAS on the new electric Astra

As for the ADAS equipmentthe new electric Astra is equipped with the system Intelli-Drive 2.0 as an option, which combines various electronic assistants with the semi-automatic lane change and intelligent speed adaptation. With the lane change assistant, the vehicle can be driven within the desired lane if it is free.

The electric Astra is equipped with Intelli-Lux LED Pixel Light headlights with 168 LED elements

Intelligent speed adaptation reduces or increases the vehicle speed according to the new speed limits, subject to driver confirmation.

Intelli-Drive 2.0 uses both sensors and information over-the-air. Furthermore, i Intelli-Lux LED Pixel Light headlights with 168 LED elements they increase the safety level of the car.

Price, how much does the electric Astra cost

Prices for the electric Astra start from 39.900 euroup to a maximum of 43.000 euro. The range includes two setups: Editing e GS. Both include front and rear LED headlights as standard, front and rear parking sensors, keyless start, automatic climate control and driving assistance package (Adas) with automatic emergency braking, fatigue detector and cruise control.

The Bev version adds 18″ alloy wheels, 11 kW three-phase charger, sporty bumper with black inserts and two USB sockets in the central armrest. The richer Gs version includes adaptive cruise control with Start & Stop in traffic, electrically folding mirrors, 360° parking camera, digital instrumentation, 10″ infotainment screen, Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and multifunction steering wheel covered in eco-leather.

Opel Astra Electric 5 porte e Sports Tourer

As regards the options and the rest of the range, the Elegance and Business Elegance trim levels are no longer available, while the top of the range trim level is introduced Ultimateavailable only for versions with engines endothermic e ibride plug-in. Among the options, the i Tech packages (wireless smartphone charging, adaptive cruise control, LED matrix headlights), Comfort (heated Agr seats, panoramic glass, electric tailgate for the station wagon) e Infotainment (navigation, voice assistant, level 2 assisted driving).

– Astra 5 porte Electric 156 CV Edition: 39.900 euro.

– Astra 5 porte Electric 156 CV GS: 42.000 euro.

– Astra Sports Tourer Electric 156 CV Edition: 41.100 euro.

– Astra Sports Tourer Electric 156 CV GS: 43.200 euro.

Foto Opel Astra Electric

Electric Opel Astra test video

Opel Astra Electric tests how the electric goes on the road VIDEO

Read also:

– Opel Astra GSe features, how's it going

– Opel Astra features and prices

– Video prova Opel Astra Sports Tourer

– History Opel Astra history

– CALCULATE electric car CHARGING time in AC

– What do you think? Drop by the FORUM discussions!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK