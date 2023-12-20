Jump back to the beginning of 2023. Irregularities were found during crash tests for some Daihatsu models. Several models delivered for the crash test had reinforcements that the production models did not have. This allowed the cars to score better in the safety tests. An independent committee was appointed to further investigate the abnormalities and the results are hallucinating.

Gefoefel met airbags

The committee discovered no fewer than 174 irregularities in 25 tests, for 64 (!) models and 3 engines. A specific example is that the ECU for the airbags was different for the test cars than for the production cars. The unlocking system for the doors also deviated, which could have consequences in the event of a side collision.

If we look more specifically at models, we mainly see a bunch of compact models that have not been sold here for a long time. This concerns – among others – the Daihatsu Cast, Move, Gran Max, Toyota Yaris Ativ and Ayga, Subaru Stella and Mazda Bongo. Toyota, the parent company of Daihatsu, has immediately decided to stop all deliveries of existing Daihatsu's until all problems have been resolved.