In these very busy times, it seems that there is a phenomenon in Spain that many agree on: OnlyFans. With an impressive 87% of respondents claiming to use the platformAccording to the recent study by ESET Spain in collaboration with Esports City League, the question that resonates is clear: What attracts users to this application?

From its modest beginnings in 2016 as a platform for connecting artists and fans, OnlyFans has evolved into a giant with more than three million creators and 240 million users worldwide.

The rise of platforms dedicated to adult content has been especially notable during the pandemic, and in this context, OnlyFans has emerged as a clear and indisputable leader.

“OnlyFans, like many other social networks, have previously succeeded in Spain due to our extroverted nature that invites us to expose our private life to others. In addition, the high adoption of smartphones in Spain means that applications of all kinds can have a number of potential users quite high in our country,” explains Josep Albors, director of research and awareness at ESET Spain, in an interview for Computer Hoy.

It seems that the success of OnlyFans lies in its unique approach. Its main characteristic is exclusivity, since it offers users a space without censorship, in contrast to the usual restrictions of the best-known social networks.

“The massive use of mobile devices by Spanish users means that any minimally interesting app has great potential in Spain. On the other hand, as it is a social network with a high number of creators of erotic content, it works as an attraction for many users who see how they can get more intimate and personalized content from their favorite content creators,” he adds.

Although OnlyFans reigns in Spain, it hides a dark side: cybersecurity and scam problems

OnlyFans' business model differs by requiring paid subscriptions to access creators' exclusive content. This approach has generated both interest and controversy, being 75% of respondents who have ever felt scammed when paying for content on the platform.

“Most likely you paid expecting to receive content that was not generated by the content creator, or you clicked on a link where great benefits were promised, but you ended up losing all the money invested,” adds the expert.

Getty

The study reveals, on the other hand, that 25% of creators have experienced money theft from their accounts on the platform. Online adult entertainment has attracted the attention of scammers, taking advantage of the economic boom in this industry.

The risks are not limited to money theft, but the security of personal information has become a key concern. 54% of those surveyed admit to having at least one subscription on the platform, involving the transfer of personal and banking data.

Faced with these problems, Josep Albors offers key recommendations. He suggests using a single email and disposable credit cards when setting up an account and making subscriptions. Furthermore, he warns about the possible threats of social engineering and cyberbullying, underlining the importance of surveillance and awareness on these platforms.

In conclusion, he boom of OnlyFans in Spain is undeniable, but it is not exempt from major cybersecurity problems.

The platform has transformed the way users consume and share adult content, but as it gains followers, cybersecurity becomes a crucial element to safeguard users' privacy and money.

“OnlyFans is just one of the many social networks frequented by Spanish users and, therefore, also by scammers. However, it is likely that, in addition to the scams present on other social networks, on OnlyFans we see others associated with pornographic content and that they are used as a hook”, concludes Josep Albors.