Suara.com – Persebaya Surabaya's performance in BRI Liga 1 2023/2024 could be said to be the worst so far since returning to the highest caste of Indonesian football in 2018.

Until the 23rd week, when the competition will be paused for more than 1.5 months due to the 2023 Asian Cup international agenda in which the Indonesian national team is participating, Persebaya is still ranked 13th in the League 1 standings.

Having only collected 26 points from the 22 matches they have played, Persebaya is only five points ahead of the 16th ranked team, Arema FC, which is in the red zone, aka the relegation zone.

Before the competition took a break, Persebaya under the guidance of interim coach, Uston Nawawi, had gone through nine matches without a win in a row in BRI Liga 1 2023/2024.

Persebaya's performance is in freefall even though it was predicted that it would enliven the competition for the title this season.

Responding to Persebaya's sharp decline in performance, caretaker Uston Nawawi said there were no technical problems with the series of minor results achieved by the team.

He said that this was just a matter of luck. According to Uston, the goddess Fortuna has not sided with Persebaya.

In their last few matches, Persebaya did have a chance to win the match. Like in the last two matches against Persis Solo and Persikabo 1973.

In those two matches, Persebaya took the lead but had to settle for one point at the end of the match because they were only able to close the match with a draw.

“The luck factor, I think it's just about that,” explained Uston about Persebaya's bad trend, as reported by the LIB page, Sunday (24/12).

“Football cannot be separated from that. We have tried hard, all the players. I think we just haven't been given luck,” continued the 46 year old coach.

“For the last match, we neither won nor lost,” said the former Persebaya and Indonesian National Team midfielder.

During the break in competition for some time, Uston admitted that he would use it to evaluate the team's performance.

He hopes that when the competition returns, Persebaya can end its negative episode in the remainder of the 2023/2024 BRI Liga 1 season.

“Hopefully the way will open in the future and we have to work hard to make it happen,” said Uston Nawawi.