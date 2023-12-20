Only 8% of women negotiate salary. while 57% of men do it

Only 8% of women negotiate their salary, compared to 57% of men. It is one of the many data contained in Pietro Parmeggiani's latest book “Nero moves first: science and art for successful negotiation”, available on Amazon and in the best bookstores (pp 384 – EUR 16.90).

The author, starting from the theme of “negotiation”, gives an overview of the impact of this problem on the whole of our lives, professional and otherwise.

The result is an in-depth study of the art of negotiation which is not a simple manual to be studied by heart. Reading brings out the passion of the manager in over forty years of career, transformed into a method told to involve the public on a content, that of negotiation, which from a dry test bench becomes an intriguing common thread that fascinates the public from 'beginning to the end.

The value of the meeting is what emerges from Pietro Parmeggiani's book.

From his in-depth vision over the years on how to approach the entire negotiation process, Parmeggiani has in fact developed Incontro, a method composed of seven phases, suitable for any negotiation.

Empathy is fundamental to building a relationship of mutual respect that goes beyond a single negotiation, transforming simple contacts into lasting business relationships.

The book offers an in-depth view on how to approach the entire negotiation process regardless of the context and the subject of the negotiation, exploring the technical and psychological details. It goes beyond the mere imposition of rules and tactics. Parmeggiani involves the reader with his expertise, aware that negotiating involves a real relationship, not just the knowledge of abstract concepts.

What is negotiation? Parmeggiani defines it as a “creative problem-solving process” aimed at generating “enough value for both parties to get something better”. The applications are varied, in the professional field but also in the private sphere. “There are different contexts in which to negotiate (….) The first, perhaps the most relevant, concerns the moments in which we experience a family conflict. They are daily, inevitable, and we have all experienced them, at least once! It is necessary to recognize conflicts, know how to manage them and have the ability to resolve them in a positive way.”

Parmeggiani underlines that preparation is fundamental for the success of a negotiation: 80% of the result depends on it, while only 20% depends on the actual negotiation.

An ethical approach to negotiation, distinguishing people from problems, which is essential for successful negotiations. Interests may be conflicting, but the person you are negotiating with must always be the center of attention.

