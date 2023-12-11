After a bad streak that has lasted more than 2 years, Mobile sales are about to rise in the world and also in Spaina market that in the third quarter Xiaomi has once again been the main dominator.

Regarding the brands according to market share, we already knew that our country was different, but the list of the 10 best-selling mobile phones in Spain in the third quarter of 2023 is confirmed as an exception to the dominant trend worldwide.

Although in the third quarter Samsung was the best-selling brand followed by Apple, with 20 and 17% respectively, the status quo in Spain is dominated by Xiaomi and Samsung, with 34 and 32%.

The same thing happens in the most successful mobile models. While in the world Apple and Samsung were the great dominators of the best-seller list in the second quarter, once again Spain is different.

According to the data provided by analyst Canalys to Axel Springer España, editor of Computer Hoy, Xiaomi and Samsung are the two manufacturers that share the top 10 best-selling mobile phones in Spain between July and September 2023.

Of the 10 best-selling mobile phones in the third quarter, five of them are Samsung Galaxy, while the other five are from Xiaomi’s Redmi and Redmi Note families.

The 3 best-selling mobile phones of the third quarter

The smartphone that has been the biggest best-seller in Spain in the last 3 months is the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which has been able to account for 6% of total sales in our country during this period.

More than one point away is the second model, manufactured by the best-selling brand in total, Xiaomi: it is the Redmi 12C, an entry-level model that is currently sold for a price ranging from 69.99 to 129.99 euros depending on the configuration. It achieves 4.7% of total sales in Spain.

Another Samsung terminal completes the podium, the Galaxy A14 in its 4G variant, with 4.5% of the quota and which is currently one of the most economical terminals that the South Korean company has launched in our country during 2023.

Samsung phones

Samsung Galaxy A54

Behind the podium, there are 3 more Samsung phones on the list of best sellers in Spain: the Galaxy A34 5G (4th, with 4.3%), the Galaxy A23 5G (7th, with 3.9%) and the Galaxy A14 5G (10th, with 2.8%).

The mobile phones that occupy the fourth and tenth positions in the Spanish market in the third quarter were launched this year, while the Galaxy A23 5G is a terminal from last year that continues to attract many Spanish consumers.

Xiaomi mobiles

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro

Xiaomi also achieves a strong participation in the list of the 10 best-selling phones, with 4 more phones.

Two of the terminals are part of the Chinese brand’s entry range, such as the Redmi 12 (5th, with 4.2%) and the Redmi A2 (6th, with 3.9%).

Xiaomi’s mid-range is also present, although somewhat further back on the list thanks to its Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G (8th, with 3.3%) and the Redmi Note 12 4G (9th, with 3.2%), both released this year.