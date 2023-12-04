The 6% of successes is the club’s worst external record in the Third Millennium, but the only triumph was signed by Toro and Lukaku. Not even Inzaghi has ever conquered the former San Paolo

In the beginning it was Francelino Matuzalém, in a team with Dario Baccin – now deputy sporting director of Inter – starting under Emiliano Mondonico. It was February 18, 2001 and a Napoli team that would finish the championship in penultimate place won 1-0 against the much better equipped Nerazzurri: it seems pre-war when you read the names on the pitch, from Abdelilah Saber to Claudio Husain, from Facundo Quiroga to Edmundo, but the story of the Napoli-Inter of the 2000s begins there and develops up until today with an almost always linear plot: it’s a damned struggle to return to Milan with points in your pocket.