Chapter 196 of the One Punch Man manga has revealed the tragic past of Sonic, Speed ​​of Sound.

One Punch Man has entered a very interesting stage for the plotsince, little by little, some of the biggest mysteries of the series have been addressed, hinting that many secrets will come to light sooner than previously thought, a detail that has raised fans’ expectations.

Likewise, the development that they have had the last chapters of the One Punch Man manga has been very surprising, since many secrets have been revealed that could end up reveal once and for all the identity of God, the definitive villain of the seriesand his involvement in several of the events that have occurred since a long time ago.

But this is not all, since, in the midst of the various revelations that have been made in the last chapters of the manga One Punch Manalso Sonic’s tragic past has been revealed, Speed ​​of Soundwho might not be such a “villain” after all.

It’s fasting Contains Spoilers for chapter #196 of the One Punch Man manga.

Sonic’s tragic past has been revealed

One Punch Man It has been characterized by the wide variety of villains that it has included in the plot over the years. However, among these despicable antagonists there is one that usually stands out and not because of his immeasurable power, but because of his constant failures when trying to defeat Saitama, and yes, we mean Sonic, Speed ​​of Sound, who has been ridiculed on more than one occasion for the bald hero.

However, The most recent chapters of the manga could be about to vindicate Sonicsince it has delved a little deeper into the past of this controversial character, revealing the tragic origin of this hilarious ninja who is constantly ridiculed.

And it is that, Chapter 196 of the One Punch Man manga has been developed in an exceptional way, as it shows Blast talking with Flashy Flash about the ninja village in which he grew up, which It was founded by a former Blast teammateIn the midst of this revelation, Sonic sends a letter of challenge to Flashy Flash, one of the most powerful heroes, summoning him to a place so they can have a battle.

Flashy Flash goes to that place, which seems to have a special meaning for the controversial herobecause through some flashbacks you can see when he and Sonic were children, revealing Sonic’s tragic pastwho had a big dream that lets you know that this isn’t such a villain after all.

During these memories, Sonic and Flashy Flash seem to have a great bondsince they are the only ones in their village who still retain traits of their personality, so, in the middle of a conversation, Sonic reveals his dream to his friend, letting him know that One day it will take over the village and completely change the organization system that this place has., raising orphans more freely and kindly. In fact, he was so focused on his dream that he already had the ideal site to build a new ninja village.

These memories of Flashy Flash have revealed Sonic’s tragic pastproviding a never-before-seen perspective on this controversial villain, who, apparently deep down in his being he has an iota of goodnessso giving this individual a backstory has been a great success, as it helps fans understand what led Sonic to change so much and become the “villain” he is today.

Notably Sonic’s backstory adds more depth to this characterwhich has become one of the favorites of fans, who They have had fun with every occurrence and failure that the controversial ninja has had when trying to defeat Saitama, so this flashback could hint that Sonic might not be so bad after all, because at one point in his life He had heroic aspirations and laudable dreams that have surprised readers.

Without a doubt, This story arc has gone a little deeper into each event of the plot and its characters.since it has provided greater context of the motivations of many of these individuals, this being a very interesting detail that has been liked by fans, who are eager to continue exploring more curiosities of One Punch Man.

It remains to wait for the plot to continue developing to see What happened to Sonic that led him to walk down the path of evil and abandon his dreamwhich was very human and promising.

