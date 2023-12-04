Mackenyu as Zoro en One Piece

The shocking Netflix series One Piece is preparing for its second season and the actor who plays Zoro reveals some details.

Roronoa Zoro, the swordsman of the Straw Hat gang, is one of the most popular characters in manga/anime. Something similar happens in the One Piece live-action series and it is partly thanks to actor Mackenyu, who did a great job. Whether in dramatic scenes or action scenes. But now, for the second season he promises much more. Do you want to see everything they are going to prepare? Leave me your comments below in the opinion section.

At Comic Con Arabia 2023 he said: “Expect a lot more in season 2, including better Zoro action fight scenes.” He surely does not disappoint, since the actor is famous for giving his all on filming.

What to expect from the second season?

Attention SPOILERS. The first episodes have introduced us to the characters and their tragic pasts. Now, they have to face a tough adventure, since they will probably adapt the Alabasta Saga, where they will face the evil organization Baroque Works. In that conflict, Zoro fights Mr. 1, a powerful warrior who turns his body into steel blades. Luckily, thanks to Zoro’s new swords, added to his own swordsmanship, they bring about victory for the straw hat crew member.

Other interesting things that we should see are: The presentation of 2 new crew members of the group such as Tony Tony Chopper and Nico Robin. In addition, characters like Crocodile and Portgas D. Ace (Luffy’s brother) who will generate a lot of interest in the general story.

One Piece Saga of Arabasta

Are you looking forward to seeing Mackenyu in action again? While we wait for the second season of One Piece, you can review the first season on Netflix.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.