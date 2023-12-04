One Piece reveals the existence of a mysterious former member of the Shichibukai, introducing a disturbing new mystery.

Chapter after chapter, Future Island arc continues to share crucial information for readerssince various mysteries have been revealed that have generated great interest within the fandom, who are stunned by the development of said events, which have completely changed what is seen in this work.

Of all the One Piece arcs, the Future Island arc, has emerged as one of the most relevant and has contributed the most information to the plotsince in this an endless number of mysteries have been revealed that have given rise to new questions within the fandom.

In fact, the most recent chapter of the manga has brought with it a great revelation that has caused a stir within the fandom, since, Shichibukais have been mentioned againbut, this time, through a flashback that reveals the existence of a mysterious member of the Seven Warlords of the Seawhich could have big implications on the series.

It’s fasting contains spoilers for chapter #1100 of the One Piece manga.

One Piece Chapter 1100 Reveals the Existence of Another Former Shichibukai Member

As we have mentioned, The most recent arc of One Piece has not been shy when it comes to revealing information of great relevance to the plotsince during this installment many mysteries and interesting details have been revealed that have laid the foundation for the upcoming events of the work, so much so that the Shichibukai have resurfaced again in the most recent chapter.

It is no secret to anyone that after the last Levely, The Shichibukai were dissolved by the World Governmentremoving all privileges from these pirates and turning them into their enemies again, which caused each member of this organization to return to their respective bases, having somewhat ephemeral participations in the series.

However, the most recent chapter of the manga has once again made mention of the Shichibukai, but this time, through a flashback of Kuma, in which he is offered a position within the Seven Warriors of the Seabecause Portgas D. Ace had defeated days before a mysterious member of this organization whose identity is still unknown.

This shocking revelation confirms that Within the Shichibukai there was a member whose identity is still unknown and that could end up playing an important role in the upcoming events of the series, because after this revelation, many fans have already begun to speculate about Who could this enigmatic individual be?.

And the thing is, some fans already have speculated that the mysterious member of the Shichibukai who was defeated by Ace could be the enigmatic “Man marked by Flames” that was mentioned by Kid in chapter 1056 of the manga, since Those scars could be a product of his confrontation with Acewho was able to control fire thanks to his Mera Mera Fruit, so these fandom hypotheses are not so far-fetched given the adventures that Ace had.

It should be noted that this new and impressive revelation has generated many questions within the fandom, since everything seems to indicate that, Eiichiro Oda has a big surprise prepared regarding the identity of this mysterious former member of the Shichibukai, which could be closely related to the “man marked by flames”given the way in which this unveiling was approached after a long time.

At the moment There are no more details or clues about the identity of the mysterious former member of the Shichibukai.so we just have to wait for the plot to develop to see what Oda will surprise us with in the next chapters of One Piece.

Without a doubt, This is a very shocking reveal that has excited fans, since a new enigma has been introduced. Besides, It’s nice that Oda goes deeper into Ace’s adventureswho is one of the most beloved characters in One Piece, so possibly in the next chapters more details about him can be known. the identity of this mysterious former member of the Shichibukais and his confrontation with Ace.

