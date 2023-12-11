The disturbing abilities of this Devil Fruit could “rival” Luffy’s Gear Fifth.

Over the years, One Piece has introduced a great variety of very interesting Devil Fruits, which have granted superhuman abilities and unparalleled power to its userswho have made use of these enigmatic objects to make their way across the seas, building a great reputation.

Among the many most powerful Devil Fruits in the series, is Luffy’s Hito Hito no Mi: Nika Model, which has been positioned as the most powerful Akuma no Mi of allbecause the surprising abilities that this gives the Straw Hat are overwhelming, making this pirate almost invincible.

However, the most recent chapter of the One Piece manga has revealed that there is another Devil Fruit that could rival Luffy’s Akuma no Mias it has excellent abilities that have been shown during this episode, opening the way to endless hypotheses within the fandom, who have been amazed by the disturbing power of this mythical object.

It’s fasting contains spoilers for chapter #1101 of the One Piece manga.

Bonney’s Devil Fruit could rival Luffy’s Gear Fifth

After being revealed the truth about Luffy’s Devil Fruit and everything that said object represents, it has been placed as one of the most powerful and important in the series and that was demonstrated with the introduction of Gear Fifth, since Gorosei himself called the power of this Akuma no Mi “the most ridiculous in the world”, given the absurd scope of the abilities that this transformation grants to the Straw Hat.

However, the most recent chapter of the manga could have hinted that there is another Devil Fruit capable of rivaling the amazing powers of Luffy’s Gear Fifthsince the events continue focused on telling the past of Kuma and Bonney, because on this occasion, it has been shown as Jewelry tries to flee the Sorbet Kingdom while being pursued by Alpha, an agent of the World Government who was holding her hostage.

During this moment and to avoid being caught by Alpha, Bonney uses one of the abilities that her Toshi Toshi no Mi, called “Distorted Future” with which emulated Luffy’s Devil Fruit powersturning his body into “rubber” and hitting Alpha with a huge fist very similar to the Straw Hat’s attacks.

This disturbing revelation has opened the door to endless speculation.since many believe that the Devil Fruit could be able to rival Luffy’s Gear Fifthas he was able to emulate some of the Straw Hat’s distinctive attacks.

Likewise, everything seems to indicate that Some of Bonney’s Devil Fruit abilities, like Luffy’s, are limited only by your imagination. or what she considers about a possible alternative future, which makes this pirate worth fearing, since she could be able to turn any confrontation around, even if it is for a limited time.

It should be noted that, in Previous chapters had already presented this disturbing ability of Bonneysince he used it while he was chasing Vegapunk so that he would tell him the truth about his father, showing himself with a rather stocky appearance which demonstrates the versatility of this pirate’s Akuma no Mi, so clearly this could be an indication that Bonney is one of the strongest pirates in One Piece thanks to her Devil Fruit.

Evidently, The versatility of the Bonney Devil Fruit allows you to take advantage of many situationsso it could clearly compete in some way with the Gear Fifth de Luffywhich makes the Toshi Toshi no Mi, one of the most interesting Akuma no Mi of One Piece.

