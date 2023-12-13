This important character already knew Luffy's great secret and his connection with Nika long before it was revealed to the world.

It is no secret to anyone that the history of One Piece has harbored a large number of mysteries that They have kept the plot in enormous suspense and the followers in suspensegiven that, Eiichiro Oda has been responsible for generating a lot of uncertainty with each enigma it has introduced over the years, raising many doubts in fans.

Likewise, among the many secrets that have taken place in the plot of One Piece is that of Luffy's Devil Fruit and its connection with Nikathe God of the Sun and Warrior of Liberation, whose mystery was unveiled in the Wano arc during his frantic battle against Kaido, the Straw Hat managed to awaken the power of his Akuma no Mi, acquiring a new transformation called Gear Fifth, which is closely linked to this mythical warrior.

However, the most recent chapter of the manga has revealed that an important character already knew Luffy's secret long before it was revealed in his fight against Kaido in Wano, a detail that provides greater context of the events that have occurred in the plot.

Bartholomew Kuma already knew Luffy's secret and his connection with Nika

Chapter after chapter, the One Piece manga never stops surprising its followerssince thanks to the flashbacks to Kuma's past many relevant secrets have been revealed that have provided greater context for the events seen over the years.

In fact, Flashbacks from Kuma's past have left big revelations that have shocked fans, which have laid the foundations for the new and disturbing stage that is about to unfold in the series. However, the most recent chapter has taken things to another level, as it has hinted that Bartholomew already knew Luffy's big secret and his connection with Nika long before it was revealed to the world.

And it is that during chapter 1101 of the One Piece manga it has been revealed that Kuma visited Villa Foosha in the pastplace where he witnessed how Luffy He used his Devil Fruit powers while training in the mountains, I detailed that it worried him, because he knew that Nika had a rubber body from the stories his father had told him, so he became very interested in the Straw Hat, giving indications that The former Shichibukai already knew Luffy's big secret long before it was revealed..

Furthermore, this detail confirmed when Kuma tells Bonney that Nika has a rubber body. and fights in a very fanciful way, which suggests that Bartholomew was always aware of Luffy's connection to the Liberation Warrior.as has been demonstrated during this chapter.

In addition to this,Kuma still had some suspicions about Luffy's connection to Nika, these were confirmed during the Sabbaody incident. in which, the Straw Hat made a fuss by hitting a Celestial Dragon, so Bartholomew arrived at this place performing very strange actions by protecting the Mugiwara and sending them to different islands to train and become stronger, giving step to the time jump.

In addition to this, Kuma protected the Thousand Sunny for two yearssuggesting that the reason why he had these actions with the Straw Hats was because I faithfully believed that Luffy was Nikabecause Bartholomew has been eagerly awaiting the return of this mythical savior who will change the world for a long time, so evidently, he did everything in his power to making sure Mugiwara and that hope survived.

It should be noted that this was not the only Luffy secret that Kuma knew, since the former Shichibukai was also aware that the Straw Hat was Dragon's son.which adds further depth to Bartholomew's decisions during the Sabbaody incident.

Evidently, Bartholomew Kuma's past has shown that this could be one of the most important characters in the serieswhich has had a great involvement in the different relevant events of the plot, since everything seems to indicate that he already knew Luffy's great secret long before it was revealed to the world.

