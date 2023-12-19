We return another week with your favorite series (or at least one of the most) One Piece, along with the long-awaited adventure of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew in this Egghead arc. Eiichiro Oda has surprised us again with a new chapter full of action and with a script that It continues to be built impeccably.

In fact the key points from the next chapter have already been leaked and we can expect great things from this episode. From Ruetir.com we will not share any leaked manga panels with you out of respect, but we will go on to relate some of the most important aspects of the leaks.

*Be very careful when reading below, as spoilers will inevitably be mentioned that may compromise the experience, so if you do, do so at your own risk..*

One Piece: Preview of the first spoilers for the long-awaited chapter 1102 of the manga

The title of manga chapter 1102 It is unknown but we already have a date for its publication. On December 24, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. Spanish time it will be available to read through MangaPlus. And that's not all, below we will tell you some of the most interesting data from the chapter.

The manga will have a weekly break after the publication of chapter 1102.

It will be published in Weekly Shonen Jump.

Chapter 1102 will finally put an end to Kuma and his flashback, so we can return to the present and feel all the action of the moment again.

In addition, the return of very important characters for the One Piece cast has been confirmed, such as Smoker and many others.

We read you in the comments as always, and we will be attentive to your perception of the anime and the manga de One Piece and the future of Oda's work.

