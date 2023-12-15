Sanji has become one of the pillars of the Straw Hats crew.

The initial approach to Sanji as a character suggested that he would not be as strong as Luffy and Zoro.

The Straw Hats Crew It has become one of the most complete and interesting in the seriessince each member occupies a unique position that has made them complement each other in a phenomenal way, a detail that has allowed them to have exponential growth and make a great name across the seas.

With the passage of time it has been observed that, of the Straw Hats crew, Luffy, Zoro and Sanji are the ones who have had the greatest development in terms of increased strength. refers, since the popular “Monstrous Trio” has earned a fearsome reputation that has been preceded by their great feats in each confrontation they have played.

During the fighting at Onigashima it was confirmed the great growth that Zoro and Sanji had, who confirmed why they are two of the strongest members of the crew. However, given the character approach that this group had from the beginning, Sanji wasn't meant to be so strong in the first place.since he is a very different individual from Luffy and Roronoa in terms of philosophy and ambition.

Since the beginning of One Piece, Luffy recruited various characters with different dreams to accompany him on his exciting adventures across the seas and help him become the Next King of the Pirates, so, little by little, was adding very important allies with unique qualities which they have demonstrated since the Straw Hats crew was created, as each member has had an important role in their area that has led this group to be so successful.

After joining the Straw Hats, Sanji has become one of the strongest and most reliable members of this crew, as the eccentric Chef has been crucial to prepare different delicacies that have captivated the palate of his classmates. But this is not the only specialty of “Pierna Negra”, since it has increased his power exponentiallybeing along with Luffy and Zoro the most powerful of this group.

Nevertheless, The initial approach that Sanji had as a character suggested that he would not be as strong as Luffy and Zorosince his dream was simpler and more peaceful and did not require excessive ambition unlike the goals of his companions, since the Straw Hats chef You just want to find the All Bluesea where all the species of fish from the four seas are found, this being paradise for every cook.

Due to his philosophy and ideals, everything seemed to indicate that Sanji would not become as strong as he did, because his beliefs limited him a little. However, this pirate managed to become one of the strongest members of the crew despite not being a born fighter like Zoro or Luffy, a detail that makes him stand out noticeably.

Notably Sanji himself seems to limit his strengthsince his philosophy and his great morals lead him to restrict his abilities, since this chef does not use his hands to fight, since he himself has made it clear that They are only for cookinga detail that could put you at a certain disadvantage by limiting yourself in this way.

Sanji has become one of the pillars of the crew against all oddsbecause despite having a simpler and more peaceful dream, this pirate has managed gain a great name and power over timeshowing that it is not necessary to have excessive ambition to be strong.

Obviously, Sanji is a very eccentric character and full of very interesting curiosities that have made him stand out, because Little by little he made his way and became one of the strongest members of the Straw Hats.which has made their journey to get to this point more memorable.

Without a doubt, although everything seemed to indicate that Sanji should not be as strong as his companions, This pirate managed to stand out and be part of the “Monster Trio” along with Luffy and Zoroshowing that he is willing to go further to support his friends and be of great help so that his captain achieves his great dream of becoming the next Pirate King.

