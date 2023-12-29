Notice: Spoilers for chapter 1103 of the One Piece manga

It's been several weeks, but finally Eiichiro Oda has returned to the present with the last chapter of the One Piece manga. After detailing Kuma's past from Bonney's perspective, the work has left us amazed by revealing that all these chapters have served as preparation for the arrival of the Revolutionary to the Island.

After discovering that Saturn gave the fruit to Bonney simply because he belonged to a lower class, the pirate lashes out at him and tries to hit him, inspired by Nika. It is at this moment when Jaygarcia He is surprised to learn that his adoptive father told him all about the legend of the Sun God, a personality that Luffy inherited and tries to recover after using his Gear 5 against Kizaru.

All seemed lost, but suddenly, something comes flying at Egghead. The soldiers did not believe it, but it was Kuma, who had crossed the entire Grand Line in search of his most precious asset: his daughter. After defeating a good number of soldiers, Bartholomew launches himself against Saturn to prevent Bonney from dying on the spot, taking the blow from the Sage and making it clear that, if he dies, he will be protecting those he loves.

This is how Eiichiro Oda wants to convey to us that Kuma will be vital for the future of the Mugiwaras in their adventure through the last islands of the Grand Line. The Revolutionary has become one of the most beloved characters in the entire work and, after a stormy past, the bear will finally be able to redeem all the damage caused during his years of unconsciousness.

In VidaExtra | The nonsense of One Piece after Timeskip: fewer chapters and more time publishing, but Eiichiro Oda has an explanation

In VidaExtra | Who are the characters on the One Piece banknotes: this is how Eiichiro Oda pays tribute to Japanese icons with berries