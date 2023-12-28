The fearsome Kaido confirmed that this amazing power far surpasses Devil Fruits.

Kaido confirmed that Haki will always be superior during his fight against Luffy on Onigashima.

Since their introduction, Devil Fruits They have become one of the largest sources of power in One Piecesince these mythical objects have been very present in the development of the plot, since they grant amazing superhuman abilities to their consumers, leading them to acquire unique qualities that have made them stand out across the seas.

In addition, The origin of Devil Fruits remains a complete mystery Despite the recurring use of these objects in the series, as the plot has developed it has been possible to see how some users of Akuma no Mi have managed to awaken the full potential of these gadgets, the most recent case being that of the Gear Fifth of Luffy, since the Straw Hat acquired new abilities thanks to his Devil Fruit, placing himself as one of the most powerful characters.

However, it seems that despite the great abilities and immeasurable strength that Devil Fruits provide, they still There is a power that continues to surpass that of these objects.Which was confirmed by Kaido during his fight against Luffy on Onigashima.

Kaido has confirmed that Haki will always be superior to Devil Fruits

As we have already mentioned, Devil Fruits have been crucial for several of the characters to achieve truly overwhelming power., building a great reputation across the seas. However, this has not been the only source of power that has been shown in the series, since Oda introduced a very interesting energy system called Rightwhich can be accessed by any average human without resorting to an Akuma no Mi.

In fact, many of the most prominent characters in the series are great users of this energy system called Haki, being Kaido a clear example of this, as this powerful pirate gave a demonstration of the great use he gave to the different types of this innate ability during his fight against Luffy in Onigashima.

Furthermore, during this battle, Kaido despite being the bearer of one of the most powerful Devil Fruits that exist, was responsible for confirming that Haki is still far superior to these mythical objectsbecause the Captain of the Beast Pirates was very surprised and indignant at Luffy's absurd abilities, so while fighting against Mugiwara he told him that Haki is a power far superior to that of the Akuma no Mi.

Evidently, Kaido's statements were accompanied by a masterful use of Haki during his fight with Luffy, because the Captain of the Beast Pirates wanted to prove to the Straw Hat that he was right. In addition, this comment from Kaido has a lot of weightsince this one has faced and knows other holders of Devil Fruits with absurd powers, apart from him, so his vast experience has allowed him to know the great potential of Haki.

Notably the most powerful characters in the series are great users of HakiGol D. Roger, Shanks, Monkey D. Garp being some of these, so Kaido's statement about the overwhelming potential of Haki was very accurate.

It is necessary to highlight that, since its introduction, the series has established that Haki is the most powerful energy system in the worksince this is capable of nullifying the effects of Devil Fruits, a detail that supports the statement of Kaido during his confrontation with Luffy. Furthermore, only a few characters in the play are able to master all three types of Haki.

Without a doubt, Haki will still be superior to the powers of the Devil Fruitas confirmed KaidoWell, throughout the series it has been seen that the most powerful characters in the work are great users of Haki, which shows that this is an extremely formidable power.

