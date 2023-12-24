The live-action adaptation of One Piece managed to hit the mark and the actors who gave life to the flesh and blood characters are already very beloved in the community of anime and manga fans. The Mexican Iñaki Godoy did a fabulous job playing Luffy and just shared the stage with the character's legendary voice in the anime.

Because of Jump Festa 2024a Japanese event anime and mangathose responsible for the franchise had several surprises prepared and one of them was a panel dedicated to the work of Eiichiro Oda.

The interesting thing is that it included a cross-over of the adaptations of Netflix (live-action) y Toei Animation (anime), which consisted of a live representation of one of the most emotional moments of the saga of the East Blue and the entire series.

Don't forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: News summary for week 46 of 2023

Mexican actor Iñaki Godoy performed a scene from One Piece in Japan

We refer to “Help Me“, a scene in which Nami After an outburst of anger resulting from a betrayal, he asks Luffy for help and marks the beginning of an endearing unconditional friendship between both characters and the other members of the Straw Hats.

The scene was performed live at the event and featured several Japanese voice actors from the anime. One Pieceas well as Iñaki Godoy and Jacob Gibsonactors who give life to Luffy y Usopp in the live-action series, respectively.

The scene is starred by Nami y Luffy. Unfortunately, the actress who plays this character in live-action, Emily Rudd (just like the actors of Zoro and Sanji), was not present at the event, so only the character's Japanese voice actress was present, Akemi Okamura.

One Piece voice and live-action actors shared the stage

However, together with the other TV and voice actors, the moment was made memorable. Thanks to the video below (via OP_Netflix_Fan) it is possible to see that the performance went smoothly and that the audience liked it.

It is not the first time we see the actor Luffy from the live-action series and the Japanese voice actress of the anime character, Mayumi Tanakaappear together, but it is the first time that both play the pirate at the same time on stage.

Iñaki (Luffy) and Jacob (Usopp) performing the ‘Help Me’ scene with the Voice Actors — Jump Festa 2024 pic.twitter.com/TFd3o5IRHl — ONE PIECE NETFLIX FAN (@OP_Netflix_Fan) December 23, 2023

“Is a craziness. You are our biggest inspiration when we do live-action. Thank you so much. It means a lot to me, I am very excited“Godoy expressed to the voice actresses after performing the iconic scene.

“¡Legendary!” commented Gibson, very much in his own style. “And we're on stage with legendsso let's leave it all for these legendary people!”

In case you missed it: The One Piece anime will have a remake to tell the story of the manga in a modern way.

The Mexican Iñaki Godoy shared the stage with Mayumi Tanaka for the first time

What did you think of the interpretation? Tell us in the comments.

You can find more news related to One Piece by visiting this page.

Related video: The good, the bad and the meh of One Piece Odyssey

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News