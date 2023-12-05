Boa Hancock will be back in action in episode 1087 of the One Piece anime.

After several years of broadcast, The One Piece anime has completed the adaptation of the extensive Wano arcwhich left great moments and very surprising revelations that marked a before and after in the plot, laying the foundations for a new stage of exciting adventures for the Straw Hats.

With the completion of the Wano arc, the One Piece plot is preparing everything to begin its new arc, which It seems very promising and full of amazing adventures. that could give a 180 degree turn to the legendary story that has been telling Eiichiro Oda for two decades.

But this is not the only interesting thing that is about to be addressed. one piece anime soon, since episode 1087 previews the return of Boa Hancockthe Empress of Amazon Lily, and one of the most beloved and powerful characters in the series, a detail that has excited followers who were eager to see Boa in action again.

Episode 1087 of the One Piece anime anticipates the return of Boa Hancock

It’s been a long time since Boa Hancock last appeared in One Piece., since the events had focused on the island of Wano and the fierce battles that were fought there. However, having concluded this extensive arc, the plot is bringing old and beloved characters back into action, as is the case of the Empress of Amazon Lily, Boa Hancockwho will return in style in the next episode of the anime.

Boa Hancock will not be the only one who will have a surprising return in the seriesSince Koby and even Blackbeard will be back in an episode that will be full of great surprises after the dissolution of the Shichibukai, so action cannot be missed in the next events of the series.

In fact, The teaser for episode 1087 has already shown a brief preview of the events that will unfold in this chapter that will bring back great characters from the series such as Boa Hancock, Koby and the nefarious Blackbeard, who, apparently, is up to something.

As can be seen in this teaser, The plot will focus on Amazon Lily, an island led by Boa Hancocksince, after the dissolution of the Shichibukai, the World Government has given the order to the Navy to go after the former members of this extinct organization, which is why, Koby has come to this place to try to stop Hancock. However, everything seems to indicate that, as usual, black beardhas taken advantage of the confusion to attack this island, starting a pitched battle on this island.

Koby and Blackbeard’s arrival at Amazon Lily sparks a three-way battlesince Hancock along with the Kuja are defending this place, in which enormous chaos looms that could help individuals like Kurohige take action from this terrible situation that has caused the dissolution of the Shichibukai and the relentless hunt that the Navy has waged against these pirates.

Without a doubt, Boa Hancock’s return to action was one of the most anticipated moments by fans of the Pirate Empress, who had not appeared in the series for a long time. In addition to this, the presence of Koby and Blackbeard increase the expectations of the followerswho wait to see how this great war will develop in Amazon Lily, well, knowing Kurohige, she will not stop to carry out her nefarious plans.

It remains to wait that episode 1087 is released in its entirety to enjoy the long-awaited return of Boa Hancock and see what their fate will be after the Navy’s constant attacks on Amazon Lily.

