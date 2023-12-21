Last weekend we found news that surprised all fans of One Piece: A remake of the anime was on the way from Netflix and Wit Studio. Although this news fell in favor of all the followers of the work, there was some concern about something so simple but effective.

And no, we are not talking about the essence that the first chapters had or the fun animation that the Toei version had on many occasions, but about the future of the series for the voice actors and actresses who play these characters so loved by the public.

As Sandman, one of the most recognizable Twitter accounts regarding One Piecethe age of Toei's anime seiyuus is quite advanced and their performance could be affected with both projects emerging at the same time.

Furthermore, knowing that the remake could take 10 years to reach the current era, many of these voice actors and actresses could be left behind. To give you an idea, Mayumi Tanaka, Luffy's voice actress, is already 68 years old, and her voice colleagues in One Piece reach a similar age, with the voices of Shanks, Doflamingo or Dragon being the ones most in danger of failing. finish your work.

We will have to see what decision Netflix makes to address this situation, but knowing the affection that the fans have for the original voicesit is likely that the actors and actresses will repeat their adventure from the beginning as far as they can, but they surely have already thought about the substitutes for each Nakama in case any mishap occurs.

