Notice: Spoilers for chapter 1102 of the One Piece manga

The year 2023 has been unforgettable for fans of One Piece. The anime surprised everyone with the Gear 5, while the live action captivated with its freshness and originality. Now, Eiichiro Oda has decided to move fans with tears in their eyes through the last chapter of the manga of the year.

Kuma's flashback is reaching its conclusion, and throughout chapter 1102, we have witnessed the Revolutionary's point of view in several of the most crucial moments of One Piece. From Zoro's sacrifice to the Straw Hats' salvation on Sabaody, Kuma was present, helping Luffy and his Nakamas in every way possible.

From the beginning, the pirate knew that Mugiwara was the spitting image of Nika, the God of the Sun, and therefore, he wanted to see how this legendary legend reached the top, contributing his grain of sand whenever he saw them. This is where we reach the moment that has left a knot in the stomach of all readers. During the last pages of the chapter, we have witnessed Kuma's life summarized in a series of vignettes that will remain marked in history.

We see how moments before losing his memory, he decides to extract his memories so that Vegapunk I treasure them, hoping that Bonney can remember everything her father did once he's gone. In his last will, Kuma asks the doctor to send him to Bonney a message from him: “Happy tenth birthday.”

Thus, we observe how Kuma's adopted daughter cries inconsolably when she learns everything that happened to the person who saw her grow up, a moment that has moved all the followers of the series and that consolidates the Revolutionary as one of the best characters of all. the manga Oda has surprised us again and continues to leave us speechless.

In VidaExtra | There are more than 1,000 chapters of One Piece, but there is one that none of us will ever be able to see

In VidaExtra | Gol D. Roger really existed: two legendary pirates inspired Eiichiro Oda to create the owner of One Piece