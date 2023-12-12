Everything seems to indicate that this could be the strongest enemy that Luffy will have to face.

Akainu could be the strongest enemy Luffy will have to face in the upcoming events of One Piece.

In the more than 1,000 chapters that One Piece has to its credit, it has been observed that Luffy has faced with a vast number of enemies during their journey through the seas, which, on many occasions, They have put the Straw Hat in great trouble and all thanks to the immeasurable power that said villains possess.

Likewise, each arc of One Piece has introduced all kinds of villains and enemies of the Straw Hatbeing Kaidothe Captain of the Beast Pirates, his greatest and most powerful rival so far, as both fought a frantic battle in Onigashima that completely changed what was seen in the series, both in scale of power and in the plot in general.

However, given the development that the plot of One Piece Currently, everything seems to indicate that Kaido could only be a snack for LuffyWell, the Straw Hat still has several even stronger enemies to face, although on his long road ahead there is one individual who could be a big thorn in the side for this pirate, and that is Akainu, the Fleet Admiralwho will not rest until he ends Mugiwara and imposes his “absolute justice.”

As we have mentioned, One Piece has a good number of very powerful antagonists with which Luffy has had to deal throughout the plot, being Kaido his most recent and strongest enemyas both gave an incredible demonstration of their skills, taking the scale of power to unimaginable levels, which clearly placed the fearsome captain of the Beast Pirates as the Straw Hat’s strongest adversary.

However, everything seems to indicate that Kaido would be far from being Luffy’s strongest enemysince there is still another man who stands in the way of the Straw Hat and that is Akainu, one of the most powerful Admirals in the Navy, who aims to destroy all the pirates and impose his “absolute justice” at any cost. whatever the cost, a clear example of this being the incident in Marineford.

And due to the development of current events in One Piece, many fans have speculated that The strongest enemy that Luffy will have to face will be Akainu, the Fleet Admiral of the Navy, who has distinguished himself by being very ruthless when carrying out his actions, since his perception of justice is very radical. However, this is not the only detail why this would be the Straw Hat’s strongest opponent, since his powers could give him a certain advantage against Mugiwara and its new transformation, Gear Fifth.

It is evident that The battle between Luffy and Akainu is predestinedsince both have pending accounts to settlesince the ruthless Fleet Admiral was the one who murdered Ace during the Marineford incident, so the Straw Hat must still exact revenge for this vile act.

In addition to this, Akainu would be Luffy’s strongest opponent thanks to his Magu Magu no Mihis powerful Logia-type Devil Fruit that gives him the ability to transform his body into magma and manipulate it at will, having very surprising fiery abilities with which he can easily compete against the Straw Hat’s Gear Fifth, well high magma temperatures could be a big problem for rubber properties de Luffy.

Besides, What makes Akainu a very dangerous rival for Luffy is his persistence and durability., because during the Marineford incident this Admiral received multiple blows from Whitebeard, getting up as if nothing had happened. In addition to this, the fight he had for days against Aokiji showed that he has a incredible resistancewhich, clearly, It is a great advantage against the Straw Hat which has a time limit on its strongest transformations.

Akainu has the necessary qualities to be the strongest enemy that Luffy will have to face.since he has certain characteristics that could give him the advantage over the Straw Hat, which would make it difficult for Mugiwara in a future fight between the two.

Without a doubt, Akainu could be one of the big surprises during the upcoming events of the seriessince since the time skip he has not had much combat action, so this could be a masterstroke by Oda for the Fleet Admiral to demonstrate his immeasurable power sooner rather than later, since everything seems to indicate that a great war is about to break out.

