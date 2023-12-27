It seems that news about One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 has been revealed. Here we bring you all the details about it, after knowing the coverage of the new live action series.

We already knew that the game is already being prepared to receive more DLC characters and now we have news about your sales. This is confirmed:

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4:

In August 2023, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 reached the 3 million units sold mark worldwide. The Pirate Warriors franchise as a whole has sold an impressive total of 9 million units.

Current bid:

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 is currently 75% off on the Switch eShop. The reduced price is $10, a great opportunity to get the game at a lower price. This offer will be available until January 4, 2024, giving interested parties a window of time to purchase the game at a more affordable price.

Remember that two additional downloadable content packs with three characters each will also be released. It has been confirmed that three additional episodes are also planned, which can be purchased individually or in an “Additional Episode Pack.” The first episode will allow players to travel with Yamato and gain new abilities. No release dates have been announced for the episodes, so we'll stay tuned.

