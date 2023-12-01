We are in a non-stop of information about One Piece thanks to Eiichiro Oda is revealing surprising data chapter by chapter for a few weeks. Now, with the release of chapter 1100 of the manga we return to another flashback of Bartholomew Kuma, our protagonist also today. Have you ever wondered the reasons this character had for being part of the Shichibukai? This chapter has resolved all those doubts for us, but also, who is behind all of it.

One Piece: Bartholomew Kuma became Shichibukai out of obligation and we finally know the person responsible

What motives would Kuma have and who would force him? Well, the person we have in the image above. Saint Jaygarcia Saturn is the one who is involved and orders Bartholomew Kuma to enter the Shichibukai as a member. At first, Kuma objects, but later makes it a condition that Jewelry Bonney be treated and cured in exchange for it.

What do you think of this revealing data and that Saturn is behind it? Do you think Saturn’s connection to Kuma and Bonney holds more mysteries than has been revealed so far? We read you in the comments.

Fuente: PewPiece.

