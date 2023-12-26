Eiichiro Oda has created a One Piece song using Artificial Intelligence.

The creator of One Piece has used an AI to create a song from his work.

This year, The story of One Piece has had a great boom and has become one of the most prominent manganime works that exist today, with its plot advancing at a good pace in both the manga and the anime series, as well as its live-action series, released this year, which managed to be a resounding success among fans of the manganime industry.

There's no doubt that One Piece has definitely given fans something to talk about, and while it's mostly been good things, it's also There has been some controversy around the creator of the work, Eiichiro Odawho, on several occasions, has been criticized for using Artificial Intelligence to obtain ideas to continue his story, and, more recently, to write a song for his work.

And, recently, it has been revealed that Eiichiro Oda has created a One Piece song using Artificial Intelligencewhich has undoubtedly caused great controversy among fans, who have questioned whether the mangaka continues to use AI for his work.

For some time now, Eiichiro Oda has been on fans' lips repeatedly, because He has used AI several times to ask for ideas on how to continue his work.even asking ChatGPT to write a One Piece chapter for him on one occasion.

While many fans have taken it lightly and even found it somewhat humorous that Oda asks the AI ​​for ideas, many others have disagreed with the situation.

Despite all the criticism from fans, Eiichiro Oda has done his thing again, as it has been revealed that, once again, has used Artificial Intelligence for his work, only this time it has been to create a song for a play.

Through X (formerly Twitter), the account @Eiichiro_StaffOne Piece's official account, a video has been shared revealing the song “YO-HO-HO We Pirates”, a song created by Eiichiro Oda himself with AI.

An original song sent to the person in charge by Mr. Oda…❗️ the title is

“YO-HO-HO we pirates”

The Artificial Intelligence tool that Oda used to make the song is called Suno AI, a platform specifically for creating musicwhich has allowed him to create a song that, as shown in the video of the post, is rock style with Japanese influences, combining Japanese with English.

It has been revealed that this song It will not be part of the One Piece work as such, but that has not stopped fans from expressing their opinions (and mostly his dislike) regarding Oda using Artificial Intelligence to search for ideas and basically do his job as a mangaka and develop his work, and everything related to it.

Many fans consider it unacceptable that Eiichiro has to resort to AI to be able to have ideas and creativity for his work, and they have expressed their dissatisfaction with the repeated occasions in which the mangaka has used Artificial Intelligence for any aspect related to One Piece.

The fact that a One Piece song has been able to be created using Artificial Intelligence is a great example of how much technology has advanced and how AI has been invading the world of entertainment and the various aspects of popular culture in general.

Regardless of whether it is correct or not that Eiichiro Oda uses Artificial Intelligence for aspects related to his work, what is undeniable is that it is extremely shocking how far AI tools have comewho can come up with creative story ideas and even create complete, coherent songs.

