This might be one of the most heartbreaking reunions in One Piece.

Chapter 1100 of the One Piece manga could have anticipated a heartbreaking reunion that will unleash a wave of emotions in the fandom.

It is no surprise that One Piece is one of the best Shonen mangas, as this distinctive work has chronicled one of the most fascinating stories of all timebecause despite having more than 1,000 chapters to its credit, its plot remains just as captivating and interesting, a detail that has been demonstrated in the most recent arc.

Over the years, The plot of One Piece has had very emotional momentssince Oda has been very insightful when creating great links between the various characters of the series, which has caused many of the reunions between these individuals to be highly anticipated by fans, as is the case of the predestined meeting between Luffy and Shanks.

However, the most recent arc has anticipated a heartbreaking reunion that will put the feelings of the followers to the surface, since everything seems to indicate that Kuma could be reunited with his beloved daughter, Bonneythis being a long-awaited moment for fans who have been learning more details about Bartholomew through his various flashbacks.

It’s fasting contains spoilers for chapter #1100 of the One Piece manga.

One Piece anticipates the emotional and heartbreaking reunion between Kuma and Bonney

As we have mentioned, the last chapters of the manga have focused on the tragic past of Bartholomew Kuma, which has released very shocking details that have shocked followerssince the origins of this pirate have been very painful and have demonstrated the noble personality he possesses.

Likewise, the most recent chapters have addressed the tragic story of Kuma and his adopted daughter Bonney, being a rollercoaster of emotions, as it has shown the great sacrifices that this pirate made to save his beloved daughter. Furthermore, this development portends that Oda is preparing readers by giving them more details about their great bond to give way to the emotional reunion between Bartholomew and Jewelry.

In fact, chapter 1100 could have laid the groundwork for this heartbreaking reunionsince in this he is presented to Kuma a cure for fatal Bonney diseasebut at a high cost, since Bartholomew must follow some conditions so that Vegapunk and the World Government can begin Jewelry’s treatment, among them, becoming a Shichibukai, giving up his body and free will, and the cruelest of all, never see Bonney again after he is cured.

These revelations have made a reunion between Kuma and Bonney more plausiblesince everything seems to indicate that both will finally have their long-awaited meeting after so long, since the development of events in Egghead through Bartholomew’s flashbacks foreshadows this moment, which will surely will be loaded with great emotional impact.

Furthermore, it is necessary to highlight that, in previous chapters, Kuma left for a mysterious place, reaching Mary Geoise causing a great stir. However, everything seems to indicate that this is not the final destination Bartholomew is headed tosince after a brief confrontation with Akainu he continued his journey with an unwavering determination that even surprised this Fleet Admiral.

Given the development of events in Egghead and the promises he made to Bonney, it seems that Bartholomew could arrive at any moment on this island to see his beloved daughterbecause in each flashback it has been possible to appreciate the great bond and love he feels for his little girl to the point of giving his life for hers.

Due to Egghead’s climax, everything seems to indicate that Kuma could arrive at any moment to meet his daughter for the last timesince it is in serious condition, so, obviously, he will try to fight to save it from the clutches of Saint Jay Garcia Saturn and the Marines who are on this island.

Without a doubt, of the different arcs of One Piece, The Future Island arc has included all kinds of moments that have made this work a true wonder, and the possible reunion between And y Bonney is a clear example of this.

