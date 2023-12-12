On Tuesday, a migrant died aboard the Bibby Stockholm, the huge barge that the British government chartered in July to house people awaiting the outcome of their asylum claims.

The first people were brought back aboard the barge in October, after it was evacuated in August due to the presence of legionella, the bacterium that can cause a lung infection called legionellosis. The barge is moored off the Isle of Portland, in the county of Dorset, England.

The NGO Care4Calais, which works to help and rescue refugees, criticized the hygienic and sanitary conditions on board the barge. Steve Smith, the organisation’s chief executive, said: “Our thoughts are with the person who lost his life, his family and his friends. The same goes for all the people stranded on board the Bibby Stockholm, who will feel pain and worry today.”