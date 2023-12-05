He Loki finale It continues to give us a topic of conversation weeks after we were able to enjoy it on Disney+. Now it has been the person most responsible for his scripts who has spoken about it, basically to remove one of the biggest doubts we have about its outcome and the future of our hero.

A great ending to an entertaining series

After the bad press that is getting Marvel Studios with his latest projects, knowing that Loki has ended up convincing critics is to say the least a achievement. The series had a first season that was quite popular and a second that, although it has sometimes been somewhat repetitive, has managed to come out with an entertaining proposal and, above all, with a convincing ending.

In it we see how the god of Deception, after years of being an antihero, Is sacrificed for his friends and people he loves, staying forever as guardian of all the branches that make up the infinite timelines.

Well, that is at least the interpretation that many have given to the final scenes, thus assuming that He will stay for life doing this new job while redeeming himself from everything he has not done well in the past.

But is that the idea that its creators wanted to convey? Now we know a little more about it thanks to an interview with one of its managers.

From small to great god and his comparison with Atlas

Eric Martin, supervisor and head of the series scripts, has been in charge of telling us more details about What were they looking for when giving this ending to Loki? In an interview with Esquire:

The big idea was to take Loki from a small-d god to a capital-D God, to propel him to that place where he gets his throne, even though it’s no longer a throne he wants. This is a duty. He is doing this so everyone else can have their lives. He is giving up what he wants most so that everyone else can have his free will… We wanted to enhance his abilities, but also his wisdom and knowledge.

Martin also makes it clear that the last scene that the one where we can see Loki sitting is “meant to be ambiguous” in relation to his possible suffering, thus comparing him with the titan Atlas (which will surely sound familiar to you if you are familiar with Greek mythology):

I leave that to the interpretation (of each one). That final image must be ambiguous. So I’ll let people make their own decisions. If you look at mythology, someone like Atlas is an interesting character to look at with this.

In case you don’t know, Atlas was condemned by Zeus to hold up the heavens on their shoulders for all eternity after a decade-long battle between the Titans and the Gods of Olympus, two separate generations who lived on Mount Olympus. Legend has it that he tried to get Hercules to replace him in that work.

As it could not be otherwise, this confession, far from finally leaving us completely calm, invites us to ask ourselves another question as a result: will Loki try to do the same in the near future and pass the baton to another? With the latest rumors about the possible attempt to recover some of the most legendary characters to save the franchise, we would not be surprised at all…