Danish freight company Maersk, the world's second largest, temporarily suspended all Red Sea voyages on Friday after a series of attacks on several cargo ships by the Houthis, an Iran-backed Shiite rebel group that controls much of Yemen. The decision was taken after at least two ships in the area were attacked with missiles on the same day, similar to what had already happened other times in recent weeks.

The Houthis support Hamas in the war against Israel and have said they have intensified their attacks for this reason, focusing on ships that are in some way connected to Israel. In mid-November the group managed to seize an oil tanker operated by a Japanese company but owned by another company founded by an Israeli billionaire.

The attacks occurred near the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a 32 kilometer wide channel that connects the Red Sea with the Indian Ocean. Crossing the strait, however, is the only way to reach the countries of the Asian continent by sea from the Mediterranean Sea, and vice versa, without sailing around Africa: the Red Sea is one of the most important routes in the world for oil and fuel shipments . Every year around 17 thousand ships and around 12 percent of world trade pass through it.

The date on which Maersk trading will restart has not been disclosed, but if prolonged this interruption will have significant consequences on the international supply of oil and goods. A few hours before the announcement, US security advisor Jake Sullivan, who is currently in Israel, said that the US was organizing an “international coalition to address this threat”.

