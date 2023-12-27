After six seasons, The Crown has reached its end in the Netflix catalog on December 14, 2023.

Within the series from Netflix, without a doubt one of the greatest gems on the platform is The Crown, a production created by Peter Morgan whose plot focuses on the British royal family through Elizabeth II.

Through each season deals with the political rivalries and personal intrigues of the reign of Elizabeth II while exploring the delicate balance between the monarch's private and public life.

With the series ending on December 14 of this year, The Crown has been very popular among Netflix users.

However, it has not always been the most flattering production on the platform, not only among the conventional public, but also among some members of the royal house who have seen the series.

Jonathan Pryce apologized to Princess Anne for playing her father in The Crown

During a recent interview with Times Radio (via Deadline), the actor who plays Prince Philip of Edinburgh in fiction, Jonathan Pryce, reveals that he apologized to Princess Anne for playing her father in the series. Netflix.

“When I was knighted and went to Windsor, it was Princess Anne who knighted me, and I was in the middle of playing her father, and there were hints that she had seen some of that.

And then she put the sword lightly on her shoulder, and I stood up and said, thinking she was thinking about it, you know, I said, 'Oh, I don't know what to tell you… um… sorry?' And she said, 'Why? It is done'.

Now, whether she wanted to say that she was saying sorry for being here tonight, or that I'm sorry for, you know, you've played my father and you've done it the way you've done it, you know, what be. It was a pretty fun moment, at least for me.“says the actor.

The Crown It is available in full in the Netflix catalog from December 14, 2023. What did you think of the end of the series? Tell us your opinion in our comments section.