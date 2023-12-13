The director is already immersed in the post-production of the third installment of the saga, although its release is two years away.

We blinked and a whole year has passed since Avatar: The Sense of Water was released in theaters. The second film in the franchise took a while to see the light of day, specifically 13 years since the release of the original film.

The rest of the ongoing saga will not take that long, and the next stop will be Avatar 3 in December 2025, except for changes in plans, you know that in this industry there is nothing written in stone, except Dwayne Johnson's ID.

Avatar 3 has already completed its principal photography and, as James Cameron anticipated a few weeks ago, has immersed itself fully in its post-production stage. In the case of a movie Of these characteristics, this phase is as important as the filming itself. Recreating Pandora and all its fauna and flora is not a matter of two months.

With a long wait of just over two years until Avatar 3 sees the light, many fans are content with a few pills of information that James Cameron and his producing partner, John Landauthey share from time to time.

A character that will not be missed Avatar 3

In the cast of Avatar there are key figures who, unless they die in the story, are not missing in the next films, such as Sully o Neytiri. However, James Cameron has shared in an interview with People a name that could have been absent in the third installment, but will not be.

Kate Winslet will return to the load as Ronaldthe spiritual leader of the Metkayina, in the third film of the saga, continuing the story that started in Avatar: The Sense of Water.

The Titanic actress was one of the great additions of the second film and one of the great attractions of the press tour for Avatar: The Sense of Water for her warmth, especially for her behavior with a young reporter.

There's a long way to go before we jump back into Pandora on the big screen in the new biomes that James Cameron will discover in Avatar 3, but in the meantime you can play Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora or watch the first two movies on Disney+.