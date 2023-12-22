Back in 2019, an adaptation came to light that left many regular anime viewers baffled and surprised: Dr. Stone. Although its popularity has decreased over the years, it is undeniable that the work written by Riichiro Inagaki and illustrated by Boichi has been one of the most original that we have seen in recent years.

However, everything has an end, and the story of Senku and Taiju will be no exception. Along with a preview in the form of a fairly short teaser trailer, TMS Entertainment, the studio behind this adaptation, announced that the fourth season of Dr. Stone It will be the last, thus confirming that they will completely adapt the manga, which concluded more than a year ago.

Although the preview is very scarce, it makes clear to us the arc in which we will embark on in the fourth and final season of the series. It will finally begin Petrification Truth Sagathe last arc of the manga focused on building a rocket to travel to the Moon.

As for the date, it is still unknown when this final season of the series will arrive, but several rumors suggest that 2024 will be the year chosen for TMS Entertainment to definitively conclude the crazy story of Senku, Taiju and company.

