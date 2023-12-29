The latest Android Auto update brings with it a long-awaited novelty, but not without limitations. In an interesting twist, It is now possible to sync your phone's wallpaper with your car's screen with Android Auto.

Android Auto now allows users to sync their mobile phone's wallpaper with their car's screen. This feature has generated considerable expectation.

The information, revealed by 9to5Google, indicates that this feature is activated automatically. However, users have the option to disable it in Android Auto settings if they prefer.

The synchronization mechanism is quite straightforward. Any wallpaper on the phone will appear on the car screen, but only behind the Android Auto app drawer.

Not all wallpapers are compatible with this functionality

However, two significant drawbacks arise here. The first, the most obvious, if you change the mobile wallpaper, the Android Auto wallpaper changes, that is, you cannot have different backgrounds, which is not practical at all.

The second is that not all wallpapers are compatible with this new functionality. Animated backgrounds and some special backgrounds are excluded, such as the Google Pixel 8 artificial intelligence wallpapers. If you try to use an unsupported background, Android Auto will show the last compatible background used.

This limitation greatly reduces the usefulness of the feature. Synced background is not displayed in the dashboard view or other key system interfaces. The update arrives regardless of the version of the application. Reddit users already report seeing this option, although it is not clear which specific version they are using.

In comparison, Apple CarPlay does not yet offer a similar feature. Although CarPlay has its own collection of custom backgrounds, although they are quite simple, Android Auto has decided to remove its library of backgrounds and opt for this new synchronization option.

The arrival of this feature to Android Auto marks an advance in customization, but not without a couple of notable drawbacks. It represents a balance between innovation and limitation, a recurring theme in technological development.