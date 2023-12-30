Join the conversation

For more than a decade we have been able to see how Minecraft has become a video game whose only limit is the users' imagination., finding various evidence of this in the title itself with authentic madness and atrocities such as that of a player who has created a multiverse with infinite earths and wormholes. However, the title is not only based on the base content.

While is true that Mojang releases several updates to add content and improve the experience in Minecraft, as has been the recent case of the minimal change that the armadillo has undergone, the truth is that the mod community also influences in the success of the video game, giving rise to one of the most popular, Aether, having received an update to offer new experiences

Aether is one of the oldest Minecraft mods

Being a mod that was released in 2011, Aether has added a new kingdom made up of floating islands and which are accessible through a Glowstone portal. Likewise, this new area presents solid blocks in the shape of clouds and adds new dungeons, elements and mods such as Aerbunny and Aerwhale, thereby making Minecraft a completely different title with all these additions and, in addition, can be downloaded for free.

It should be noted that the Reddit user known as ozzAR0th, who is part of the development team for this mod, has announced in the game forums of the aforementioned social network that Aether is available for Minecraft versions 1.19.2, 1.19.4 and 1.20.1, with free download on CurseForge and Modrinth. Of course, it states that it is not compatible with Fabric, although they are already working on it.

The Aether mod is now fully released on modern Minecraft versions!

For the rest, it only remains to mention that, being one of the games with the most versions that exists and being almost on par with skyrim in this sense, you should know that Minecraft está disponible en PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, PC, iOS, Android and on many more platforms.

