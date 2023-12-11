Tritium Autrigonum is an archaeological site located in Burgos with a curious singularity: the site has never been explored in situ. How is it possible that we know so much (and increasingly more) about this Celtiberian city? Thanks to the bird’s eye view.

Investigating the urban fabric. A new study led by researchers from the universities of Bordeaux-Montaigne and La Rochelle has revealed the urban fabric of the pre-Roman city of Tritium Autrigonum, according to the newspaper El País.

The new study has detected some new and important elements in this environment. Perhaps one of the most significant comes from the remains of a series of circular constructions located to the north of the site.

These constructions would be typical of the pre-Roman era, but they contrast with the later, square and rectangular buildings, left behind by the later settlers of this city that would have been inhabited for just over a millennium, between the 8th century BC and the 5th century BC. our era.

A settlement of almost 45 hectares. Members of the team responsible for the study published their preliminary results of the analysis of this settlement some time ago. At that time the team already had more than 1,500 aerial photographs taken over more than two decades from which to analyze the settlement.

Through them they were able to identify some key structures of this settlement, which had an urbanized area of ​​approximately 43 hectares, a little less than half a square kilometer (although the total area of ​​​​the environment is notably larger if we take into account the non-urbanized spaces).

The “monumental complex”. This preliminary analysis already allowed the researchers to identify structures that could have been of great relevance, among them what they call the “monumental complex of the summit”, the group of buildings located in the upper area of ​​the hill that presides over the environment.

These buildings would be more visible from the sky thanks to walls that were wider than the rest, which would not be their only uniqueness, since the size of their rooms would also be indicative of this “monumental” nature. Even so, the authors were not entirely clear about the function of all the buildings that comprised it.

The authors speculate on the possible function of two of these structures. One of them could have been a shrine of some kind; while the other could have corresponded to the city forum.

Discovered from the air. Tritium Autrigonum was located in a strategic location and thanks to this it could be discovered when, in 1986, an aerial mission explored the Camino de Santiago (whose itinerary is closely linked to the Roman roads in the north of the Peninsula).

The archaeological site is, as explained by those responsible for the investigation, “particularly suitable for aerial detection because it is completely devoid of later constructions and occupied entirely by fields dedicated to the cultivation of cereals.”

Until now, studies have been limited to a “bird’s eye view” analysis. Archaeologists hope to one day be able to access the area to begin excavations that would allow us to learn more about the constructions of this city with origins located at the dawn of history. For now it is not clear when they will achieve this.

In Xataka | We have discovered the world’s oldest fortification in Siberia. And it forces us to review the history of society

Image | Didierjean, Brassous et al., 2015