One of the most iconic actors in the Call of Duty saga has lost his life after a tough cancer.

The Call of Duty franchise has not only left great moments with its impressive story, but it has also offered great characters who have managed to be loved or hated due to the role they had in the game. On this occasion we talk to you about Raúl Menéndezone of the villains of Call of Duty: Black Ops II, which could receive a direct sequel, Black Ops 4, Vanguard and Call of Duty Mobile, it has now been known that the actor who gave him life, Kamar de los Reyes has He died at the age of 56 due to cancer.

The event took place on the day of Christmas Eve in Los Angeles, as we say, due to cancer, this was confirmed by the family spokesperson. Kamar leaves behind his wife, to whom he had been married since 2007, and three children. This actor not only gave a face to one of the most iconic characters in Call of Duty, but also has a career in series and movies that has managed to captivate many people.

This was Kamar de los Reyes' career

According to the IMDB portal, de los Reyes began his artistic career in 1988 in Salsa, where he played an outstanding dancer, and also played the role of Coach Montes, in the series All American. However, his most recognized roles are Antonio Vega in One Life to Live, Jobe in Sleepy Hollow and the aforementioned Raúl Menéndez in the Call of Duty saga. As adults, he also has a major role in upcoming Marvel seriesDaredevil.

I came away from this experience knowing that I had just finished working on one of the most incredible projects I have ever been a part of.

Those were his words when talking about his participation in the Call of Duty saga, as you can see, he was a person who he really loved his job and that was seen in every performance that Kamar de los Reyes offered to the public. This actor was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico. He was the son of a Cuban percussionist and a Puerto Rican mother, in addition, he also had four more siblings.

Despite all the time that Call of Duty has been in the world of video games, this year it has lost the position of best-selling game of the year for the first time. Something that indicates that the current Modern Warfare 3 it hasn't quite fit among the public. Something that was expected from the beginning seeing the reception it received.

