In addition to the great anime premieres, 2023 has brought us back one of the most legendary works in the industry: Rurouni Kenshin. The remake of the original work released in the 90s has received very good reviews and, as expected, a new season has been confirmed for next year.

After a strong first arc, the samurai will finally enter the Kyoto saga, which for many is the best arc of the entire series, with Makoto Shishio as the main villain with the objective of taking power of the country. In addition, other legendary characters will appear for the first time in the work, such as Saito Hajime.

Although the anime is having an impact, it must be emphasized that it has also brought a lot of controversy due to its author. In 2017, the mangaka Nobuhiro Watsuki He was sentenced to pay 200,000 yen for possession of child pornography found in his home. This caused many fans to completely reject any work related to it, so widespread anger from a certain sector was to be expected when this remake was announced.

As for the second season of the series, the only thing that is known is that it will arrive sometime in 2024 and its duration will be similar to that of the first season because the Kyoto arc has a similar number of chapters in total.

