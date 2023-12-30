Cruise ships are the true kings of high-end tourism. Ships like the Icon of the Seas or Wonder of the Seas Royal Caribbean They offer a wonderful experience that combines a feat of floating engineering with gastronomic proposals, shows, recreational areas and, above all, a wide range of amenities.

In terms of costs, the experiences per person on the aforementioned cruises can reach up to 115,000 euros if you opt for the most ambitious packages. But in the world of exclusivity there are also other types of outstanding alternatives ―and which are not necessarily more expensive―. We are talking about luxury trains.

Maharajas Express, an experience in which luxury is the main protagonist

India is home to some of the world's most outstanding luxury trains. Within the borders of the Asian country we find legitimate references such as the Golden Chariot or the Palace on Wheels, but if there is one that stands out above all, it is the Maharajas Express.

{“videoId”:”x8269hp”,”autoplay”:false,”title”:”LONDON UNDERGROUND Sewers and Train Stations”, “tag”:”London”}

Over the years, the Maharajas Express has received several accolades. It has been listed as “Best Luxury Train” by CNBC Awaaz Travel Awards and “World's Leading Luxury Train” by Express of World Travel Awards. What this train offers is an experience where luxury is the protagonist.

We are talking about a 23-car train whose maximum capacity is 84 passengers. The Maharajas Express offers meals of a wide variety of cuisineswines, spirits and beers, air conditioning, doctors on board, and a permanent security service with a closed circuit television camera system.

If we focus on gastronomy, we can mention that the train has two haute cuisine restaurants on board. These are the Mayur Mahal and Rang Mahal. Each of them can receive up to 42 guests (not the total number of passengers) in meals that have been included in the rate, which includes breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner.

As we say, the Maharajas Express has a bar called “Safari Bar” and a lounge called 'Rajah Club. Both spaces are prepared so that passengers can enjoy some of the most popular drinks and beverages. Likewise, access is offered to a reading space with a library and another recreational space with board games.

As for private spaces, the train has 18 Junior suites, of which 12 have two single beds and 6 have large beds. A common feature of all of them is the windows and another is the Wi-Fi internet. In addition there are 20 Deluxe cabins, four standard suites and a presidential suite with a large bed, minibar, sofa, desk and safe.

The presidential suite also comes accompanied by a luxury car to use when arriving at certain destinations. In this sense, clients can choose between several tours. The first, called “The Indian Panorama” promises to show “the hidden riches of India.” It is a seven-day and six-night adventure starting and returning from Delhi.

In Xataka Siranna: the new luxury destination for the super-rich is a spa that looks like Minas Tirith where only boats arrive

There is also The Indian Splendor of six nights and seven days, Heritage of India and Treasures of India of three nights and four days. The most ambitious proposal of seven nights and six days in a presidential suite with The Indian Splendor tour has an approximate cost of 50,000 dollars (about 45,230 euros), “cheaper”, although different, than the most exclusive proposal of a luxury cruise .

Images: Maharajas Express

In Xataka: Your own private jet for 111 euros: the company that has devised the “BlaBlaCar” of luxury flights

(function() {

window._JS_MODULES = window._JS_MODULES || {};

var headElement = document.getElementsByTagName(‘head’)[0];

if (_JS_MODULES.instagram) {

var instagramScript = document.createElement(‘script’);

instagramScript.src=”https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js”;

instagramScript.async = true;

instagramScript.defer = true;

headElement.appendChild(instagramScript);

}

})();

–

The news operates one of the most expensive, luxurious and exclusive trains in the world in India: this is the spectacular “Maharajas Express” was originally published in

Xataka

by Javier Marquez.